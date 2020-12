FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — AJ Wilson had 22 points and 10 rebounds as George Mason narrowly beat VMI 68-66. Xavier Johnson made two free throws with four seconds left to give George Mason a 68-63 lead. Tyler Kolek had 11 points and five steals for George Mason. Greg Parham had 19 points for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman added 14 points and Jake Stephens had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.