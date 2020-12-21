Wizards’ Rui Hachimura to miss 3 weeks with pink eye

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye. The team announced Monday that Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC. The Wizards are scheduled to play their season opener Wednesday at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games. The Wizards play 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks. Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Washington debut against the 76ers after an offseason trade that sent John Wall to Houston.