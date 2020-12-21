Wyoming County Circuit Clerk arrested for domestic battery

WYOMING COUNTY (WVVA) - The newly-appointed Circuit Clerk of Wyoming County was arrested over the weekend, accused of choking his son.

According to court documents, officers were called to the residence of Michael Stover around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were approached by Stover's son, Austin, who was in tears.

The criminal complaint states that Austin told officers he and his father were drinking and had a 'small argument' when Michael Stover began to choke him. Austin then advised officers that he and his father had firearms in the house.

Michael Stover was arrested without incident and two guns were recovered from the household, according to the complaint.

In a written statement to police, Austin Stover wrote quote, "I am tired of being choked. I was choked tonight by Michael Stover for nothing. We came home and was talking and ended up on the ground choked."

The complaint also says Michael Stover made a verbal statement, saying quote, "Nothing even happened."

Michael Stover was sworn in as the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk just over a month ago.

