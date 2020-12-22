Skip to Content

2020 Top Moments: #10 World Team Tennis at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - World TeamTennis gave fans at America's Resort an unforgettable summer with an unforgettable ending.

The professional tennis league chose The Greenbrier as its spot to host a bubble-like 2020 season -- and with great success.

The finish was one for the WTT history books, as the New York Empire defeated the Chicago Smash 21-20 in a Supertiebreaker. Coco Vandeweghe won the league's Female MVP Award, while Jack Sock lifted the Male MVP Award en route to New York's first King Trophy victory.

