$250M facility to help NJ lead offshore wind power industry

New Jersey is doubling down on its drive to dominate the offshore wind energy supply chain in the U.S., adding a $250 million facility to build the huge poles supporting wind turbines to a second planned facility where blades would be built. On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled plans for a facility to build monopiles, the steel columns that support offshore wind turbines at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal. It comes six months plans for the $400 million New Jersey Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek Township, which would be a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment for staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities for offshore wind projects on the East Coast.