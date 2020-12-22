Skip to Content

Acting defense chief visits Afghanistan during troop pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to meet with top leaders. This, as U.S. troops are withdrawing. The Pentagon says Miller met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in the country. The acting Pentagon chief’s stop in Kabul is the second visit by senior defense officials in the last week. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Wednesday to meet leaders and discuss growing concerns about increased Taliban attacks on Afghan forces.

Associated Press

