Asia Today: South Korea to curb social gatherings nationwide

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will prohibit private social gatherings of five or more people and shut down ski resorts and major tourist spots nationwide starting from Christmas Eve as it contends with surging coronavirus infections. The restrictions widen similar plans announced by authorities in the Seoul metropolitan area to a national level. They’re also the most serious step the government has taken so far to reinstate social distancing after months of complacency. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the measures will be in place at least until Jan. 3. The capital area has been at the center of a viral resurgence that has overwhelmed hospitals and increased death tolls.