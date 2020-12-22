Buffalo RB Patterson expected to play in Camellia Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson is expected to play against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Friday a week after one of the nation’s leading rushers hurt his right knee. Coach Lance Leipold says Patterson should be “ready and able to go” after the junior worked out individually on the sideline during practice Tuesday. Leipold says it remains to be determined whether Patterson would wear a protective brace on the knee he hurt in the third quarter of a 38-28 loss to Ball State in the Mid-American Conference championship. The coach wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Patterson seeing limited playing time.