ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed winger Conor Sheary to a one-year contract worth $735,000. Sheary’s signing just above the NHL’s veteran minimum gives them forward depth going into training camp. Sheary played for Buffalo and Pittsburgh last season, finishing with 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 games. He could start this season on Washington’s third line, replacing Ilya Kovalchuk.