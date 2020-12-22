No immediate ruling after hearing on fate of DACA program

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge didn’t immediately issue a ruling following a court hearing on the fate of a U.S. program shielding immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. During a nearly 3 1/2 hour hearing on Tuesday, Texas and eight other states asked U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people. The program was enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Defending the program is a group of DACA recipients represented by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.