Critics say EPA allowing more time to fix lead-tainted water

The Trump administration has overhauled the country’s widely criticized, 29-year-old framework to eliminate toxic lead from drinking water. But critics charge that Tuesday’s rules give utilities far more time than before to replace old, lead-contaminated pipes and lines. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the final rule changes, saying they require more replacement of lead-contaminated water lines than ever before. But Erik Olson of the Natural Resources Defense Council says the changes give utilities up to two decades more to replace the worst-contaminated lines. The change comes six years after the Flint, Michigan, water crisis highlighted the dangers and regulatory failures surrounding lead-contaminated water systems.