Fewer Americans traveling this holiday week due to COVID-19

(WVVA)- AAA says they're expecting about 34 million fewer U.S. residents to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holidays compared to last year. It's a decrease of nearly 30%.

"We're seeing a record drop in year end travel. Which is huge, and COVID-19 is the major factor in that. There are a lot of holiday travelers who are continuing to take a wait and see approach to their travel decisions because of cases that are starting to rise," AAA Specialist, Jenifer Moore said.

Moore says most people plan to drive to their destinations.

"Travelers can really control their environment, they can control where they go. If they need to return home quickly they don't have to worry about changing their flights, they can just get back in the car and drive back home," she explained.

Among the travelers we spoke with, one shared he's making his first road trip since the pandemic started. Concern for his grandmother is the reason why he's traveling north.

"We're going to do a welfare check on my grandma. We're swinging by for a day and wave at her through the window, and head back to the Charlotte area," Traveler, William Young.

For another family, this trip is only half the normal distance because they're meeting halfway.

"We wanted to keep everybody safe. Normally we drive to Kentucky and have a big family celebration at my moms house. This year we decided to meet here which is exactly half way to exchange gifts. So my step dad met us here, and we took all of our gifts for our family and put them in his car and he's taking the back," Traveler, Julie Kale said.

"Christmas is hard. We usually have 12 to 15 people stay over night at our home. This year we decided that wasn't a smart thing to do. We love our family and we want to protect them, and this is the best thing we can do at this time," Traveler, Robert Osburn said.