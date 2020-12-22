Flint joins $641M deal to settle lawsuits over lead in water

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Flint City Council in Michigan has signed off on its portion of a $641 million settlement with residents who were exposed to lead-tainted water. Flint’s insurer would kick in $20 million as part of a sweeping deal to settle lawsuits against Flint, the state of Michigan and other parties. The Flint council approved its stake early Tuesday after an hourslong meeting that raised concerns about whether residents were getting shortchanged. Most of the money — $600 million — is coming from the state of Michigan. State regulators allowed Flint to use the Flint River in 2014 and 2015 without treating the water to reduce corrosion.