Haskins apologizes after photos show mask-less partying

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has publicly apologized after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after his game Sunday. Haskins says he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic. He called it “irresponsible and immature” and said he was sorry for creating a distraction during Washington’s playoff push. The team is aware of the situation and handling it internally. Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Washington’s next game against the Carolina Panthers that could be the NFC East clincher.