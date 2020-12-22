Holliday named C-USA Coach of the Year, nine members of Herd on All-Conference First Team

(WVVA) - Marshall head coach Doc Holliday has been named Conference USA Coach of the Year, as voted on by his peers.

Senior linebacker Tavante Beckett has also been tabbed as C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, while quarterback Grant Wells has earned Freshman of the Year accolades.

Beckett led the conference with 9.6 tackles per game and also tallied 7.5 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries. Wells complied 1,877 passing yards a 18 touchdowns during his outstanding freshman campaign.

Those two were also named to the All-Conference First Team, along with seven other members of the Thundering Herd.

Running back Brenden Knox rushed for 887 yards and nine TDs in 2020. Offensive linemen Cain Madden and Josh Ball led the way for Knox all season long, earning them First Team selections.

Senior tight end Xavier Gaines was the fifth and final Marshall selection to the First Team, wracking up 26 catches, 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Juniors Darius Hodge (DE) and Steven Gilmore (DB) landed on the First Team Defense. Hodge was third in the league in sacks with 6.5 and also tallied nine tackles for loss. Gilmore was second in the C-USA with ten passes defended.

Sophomore Talik Keaton was named to the First Team Special Teams as a punt returner.

Offensive lineman Alex Mollette, defensive tackle Jamare Edwards and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson landed on the All-Conference Second Team.

Eli Neal (LB), Brandon Drayton (DB) and Zach Appio (LS) also earned Honorable Mention recognition.