Hundreds of kids receive bags of toys, clothes

NORTH TAZEWELL, Va (WVVA) - On Tuesday, hundreds of children in Tazewell County received a big bag of toys for Christmas, but that wasn't the only thing inside.

Each child also received a new outfit, including a shoes, pants and shirts, personal care items and necessities for school.

Tuesday's event is called the "White Christmas Program," it's put together by Labor of Love Mission, a charitable organization located in North Tazewell.

People involved with 18th annual "White Christmas" say this program is successful year after year because of community members who have giving hearts and want to serve.

"(The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office) comes out here to help and bring some muscle to load up bags and to help with the traffic flow," said Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

"The town of Tazewell helps a lot. You also have a lot of volunteers from the community who come out and help and a lot of things in the bags have been bought by members of the community," said Sheriff Hieatt.

Every month, Labor of Love also provides food for people in need. Its website says canned food donations and a fork lift are needed right now.

To learn more about helping, visit Labor of Love's website here.