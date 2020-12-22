New River Gorge becomes West Virginia’s first national park

FAYETTEVILLE W. VA. (WVVA) - On Monday, Congress passed a bill making New River Gorge West Virginia's first national park and preserve.

A national park designation is expected to bring a lot more visitors into the New River Gorge region.

According to Lisa Strader, the Director of Visit Southern West Virginia, people travel from far and wide to visit national parks.

"As a region, and even as a state, I think we're all going to benefit. People travel for national parks," said Strader. "You see a lot more international travel at national parks, all that is going to spill over into our gas stations, our hotels, our restaurants . [and] our shops."

New River Gorge Park and Preserve is designated to become the 63 national park, and the 20 preserve in this country.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she is excited to share this piece of almost heaven with other Americans.

"Being a national park is a gold stamp of approval and excellence," said Senator Capito. "We're going to be able to share the beauty and excellence of New River Gorge with people from all over the country."

George Wilson, the CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, said he is escited about New River Gorge becoming a national park as it is an effort that has been in the making since New River earned it's National River status in the late 1970s.

"This is a huge deal," said Wilson. "This is something that is a long term investment I feel, for the whole community it will take time to develop but this is a great, great step."

In the process of earning this national park distinction, there were some concerns facing the community such as parking and hunting land.

The bill includes a plan to add parking at the Gorge and trail heads.

By New River Gorge becoming a national park and preserve there will be some small portions of hunting land that will be restricted.

However, congress plans to designate new land in the Grandview area as hunting land to make up for any land being taken up by the national park designation.