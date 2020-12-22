NHL teams begin to unveil advertisements on helmets

The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators became the first teams to unveil advertisements on players’ helmets for the 2021 season. The NHL approved teams selling ads on helmets as a way to make up for revenue lost to the pandemic. Each of the first three teams got a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena. That’s not a coincidence. Teams are expected to use helmet ads to fulfill existing sponsorship agreements with the season cut from 82 to 56 games. And there will be additional opportunities for ads in arenas that will be visible on television.