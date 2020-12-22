No. 1 Gonzaga faces stiff test against No. 16 Virginia

Gonzaga has consistently scheduled difficult games under coach Mark Few to test itself early in the season. This year has been no different. The top-ranked Zags have played three Top-25 teams already and face another one Saturday against No. 16 Virginia, a week after beating then-No. 3 Iowa. Gonzaga already has wins over No. 3 Kansas, No. 7 West Virginia and Auburn. The Bulldogs also had a game against second-ranked Baylor get canceled due to COVID-19 issues and rescheduled a road game against Arizona until next season.