NYT’s ‘Caliphate’ podcast withdrawn as Pulitzer finalist

NEW YORK (AP) — A podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn in the wake of the paper saying the claims of a man that were central to “Caliphate” could not be verified. The board of the Pulitzer Prizes says it accepted the withdrawal of the entry. The 2018 podcast series about a Canadian man who said he was connected to the Islamic State in Syria had been named as a finalist in the international reporting category for 2019. But the Times says that after the man was arrested in Canada in September for perpetrating a terrorist hoax, it investigated and the man’s story didn’t hold together.