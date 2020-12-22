Performing in the pandemic, by zoom, drive-in and doorstep

NEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, the entertainment world has trudged on, by streaming, zooming and improvising. But its in-person soul was nearly snuffed out, and with it a lifeblood of human connection. The pandemic has upended entertainment industries, driving thousands out of work, reshaping time-tested institutions and accelerating digital transformations. For the arts, a year of isolation and social distancing goes against nature. Yet despite gathering being nearly impossible in 2020, many found ways to connect nevertheless — even if applause is virtual and muted, and standing ovations are car honks at the drive-in. The show isn’t the same, but it goes on.