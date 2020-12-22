Police chief apologizes to Black man detained in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A viral video showing an officer detaining a Black man at a Virginia mall as he and his family were eating has prompted a review of the incident by the city’s police department. The video shared Sunday on Instagram shows an officer handcuffing the man while he was eating with his family in Virginia Beach. The city’s police department said in a statement that the man had matched a description of a suspect at the mall. Police say another man was subsequently arrested. A woman who was with the detained man could be heard telling police they got the wrong person and he was released a short time later. Virginia Beach’s police chief has apologized for the incident.