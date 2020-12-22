Princeton’s Parsons wins Randy Moss Award

(WVVA) - Princeton Tiger senior Ethan Parsons has been awarded the 2020 Randy Moss Award, given to the top wide receiver in the Mountain State.

Parsons hauled in nearly 50 catches this season, wracking up more than 850 yards and 12 touchdown grabs. He helped lead the Tigers to a 6-3 record and a Class AAA state quarterfinal appearance.

"We want athletes to play and we want to put them out in space," Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo said last week. "We were very fortunate and very blessed to have two guys like Josiah [Honaker] and Ethan for the last couple years and I think it shows."

The senior received a Preferred Walk On offer from Marshall University earlier this month. He has also received scholarship offers from Glenville State, West Virginia Wesleyan and Bluefield College.

Parson will officially receive the award in Charleston this coming May.