Quiet into Wednesday, but rain & snow move in for Christmas Eve

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern tonight, bringing gradually diminishing winds and clear skies. Lows for most tonight will fall into the 20s and low 30s. Areas that received snow last night and today (mainly well north of I-64 across higher elevations) could see lingering snow/ice/slick spots on the roads overnight, so please drive with caution!

High pressure will slide east tomorrow, bringing a wind shift more out of the south and west as we head into midweek. We should see plenty of sun Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll start to get windy by sun-down however, and cloud cover will rapidly increase tomorrow night ahead of our next weather-maker, which will arrive just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

A cold front will approach us late week, and we'll see rain develop early Thursday morning, gradually becoming heavier and widespread through sunrise and into the early afternoon.

While severe weather is looking unlikely in our area (a better chance of severe storms will be to our southeast) winds will still be gusty at times through Thursday, with gusts periodically over 30-40 MPH.

Localized flooding due to soaking rains, along with isolated power outages cannot be ruled out.

Thursday afternoon, colder air will begin to rapidly rush in behind the departing system. Temps will drop from the 40s and 50s earlier that day, to the teens by Thursday night! Rain will make the gradual transition over to snow through sun-down, and several inches of accumulating snowfall could be possible through Christmas Eve night.

While an official snow-forecast map is yet to come (we'll know more in the coming hours as model data continues to come in) SLICK AND/OR SNOW COVERED ROADS due to snow, and frozen rainwater look likely for many areas into Christmas morning! STAY SAFE.

More off and on lighter scattered snow showers will continue into Christmas Day. In addition to the wintry precipitation, high temps on Friday will only reach the TEENS, and low temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the teens and single digits for many. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!