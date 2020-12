RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra edged past Richmond 76-71. Isaac Kante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hofstra. Tareq Coburn added 15 points and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points. Grant Golden had 15 points and five assists for the Spiders. Tyler Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis had 13 points.