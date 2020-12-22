San Diegans left feeling sad as ‘The Murph’ comes down

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The biggest piece of San Diego’s sports history is slowly being knocked down and ground to bits. They’re tearing down the stadium once affectionately known as “The Murph.” Every day, heavy equipment obliterates more and more of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, where Hall of Fame careers were born and most of the city’s biggest sports moments occurred. Dan Fouts, Junior Seau, Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman were among the stars who performed there. Even the San Diego Chicken got his start there. The stadium will be replaced by a 35,000-seat stadium for San Diego State.