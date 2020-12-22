Strong winds and snow for some lead to poor travel conditions Tuesday

Most of us are starting off dry, but some snow is still coming down for areas north of I-64 during this morning. Need to be aware of slick travel conditions mainly in western Greenbrier and northern/western Pocahontas counties throughout the day. Snow should taper off during the afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is out for western Greenbrier and northern/western Pocahontas counties until 12PM this afternoon.

All of the viewing area is holding onto strong winds today. Blowing snow will lead to poor visibility north of I-64 while high profile vehicles in all of our viewing area need to be careful for cross winds. Wind gusts this morning are picking up over 30 MPH for the majority of the viewing area.

A WIND ADVISORY is out for eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Bland, Wythe and Tazewell counties until 12PM this afternoon.

Winds will remain with us throughout most of the day before calming down tonight. High temperatures today will be in the 30s and 40s. Most of us will see decreasing clouds. Mostly clear and calmer conditions set the stage tonight. Lows fall down into the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow expect a dry day with winds picking back up in speed as our next low pressure system is on the way! This strong system will bring rain showers after midnight on Wednesday. Rain is likely for the first part of the day on Thursday (Christmas Eve).

As colder air pools in rain will transition into snowfall during the day on Thursday. Snow is possible to linger into Christmas Day. Totals aren't set in stone yet, but models are showing we could see some accumulation Thursday into Friday.

Big thing we are watching for Christmas is how cold we will be! High temperatures will only be in the teens and the 20s!