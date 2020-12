(WVVA) - The Lady Bulldogs were shut down by the visiting Grundy Golden Wave in the second half, as they fall 63-36 on Tuesday night.

The Tazewell boys suffered the same fate on the road in Grundy, 65-51, despite cutting the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.

The G-Men, however, move to 1-0 on the season with a win at Pulaski County, 77-64.