Too big to read: Giant bill a leap of faith for Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $900 billion pandemic relief package that was rushed through Congress has created a familiar year-end conundrum for lawmakers: It’s a bill that’s too big to fail, and also too big to read. Delivering virus aid to the country will require a leap of faith for lawmakers as they cast votes, practically sight unseen, for a sprawling, 5,593-page bill that includes the pandemic aid and a $1.4 trillion annual spending bill to fund the government. Also in the legislation: hundreds of unrelated legislative items negotiated by leadership to win votes from various constituencies.