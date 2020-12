NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had a career-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Old Dominion romped past Virginia Wesleyan 77-57. Trice hit 12 of 16 shots. Kalu Ezikpe had 15 points for Old Dominion. Joe Reece added 10 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Green had eight assists and six rebounds. Lamont Steward had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Marlins.