Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Benedictine 32
Floyd County 96, Narrows 52
Grundy 63, Tazewell 36
Hayfield 72, Yorktown 63
J.I. Burton 82, Council 29
John Marshall 72, Lake Norman Christian, N.C. 63
Lee High 70, Thomas Walker 39
Orange County 41, Louisa 30
Potomac Falls 47, Riverside 38
South Lakes 93, James Robinson 53
Stone Bridge 78, Woodgrove 38
Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 70
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fluvanna vs. Albemarle, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
J.I. Burton 62, Council 5
Louisa 79, Orange County 26
Potomac Falls 42, Riverside 39
St. Gertrude 43, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35
Thomas Walker 51, Lee High 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Fluvanna, ccd.
___
