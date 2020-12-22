Virginia Tech places nine on All-ACC honor roll

(WVVA) - Four Hokies have landed on the 2020 All-ACC football teams, while five more earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Offensive Tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Divine Deablo were voted to the First Team.

Darrisaw was a key component on a line that helped the Hokies rush for better than 250 yards six times this season. Deablo registered 55 tackles, despite missing two games, while also tallying four interceptions and forcing a fumble.

Khalil Herbert earned a Second Team nod as an all-purpose performer and was named a Third Team running back. He led the nation in all-purpose yards with 1,791, rushing for 1,182 yards on 154 carries.

Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt earned Third Team honors, as well. He wracked up 31 total tackles, adding 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Five players received Honorable Mention status for their 2020 performances -- Damare Barno (DE), Chamarri Conner (DB), Brock Hoffman (C), Brian Johnson (K) and Lecitus Smith (OG).