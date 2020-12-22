Warren lifts Hampton past Charleston Southern 70-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Davion Warren had a career-high 29 points and Russell Dean made a shot just before buzzer to help Hampton defeat Charleston Southern 70-68. Warren hit 11 of 12 foul shots and grabbed eight rebounds, and Dean had 19 points and nine rebounds. Dajour Dickens added eight rebounds for Hampton. Melvin Edwards Jr. had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Price had 16 points and nine rebounds.