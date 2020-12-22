West Virginia’s 42 COVID deaths is new single day record

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is reporting a single-day record of 42 deaths linked to the coronavirus. Authorities said Tuesday that the victims ranged in age from 48 to 100. The state reported 787 confirmed coronavirus cases, down from a high of 1,257 last week. There are 22,864 active cases in the state. West Virginia has received nearly 21,100 doses of a coronavirus vaccine so far. It has administered over 15,900. Officials expect to administer doses at all nursing homes and long-term care centers by the end of the month.