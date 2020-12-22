Williams, Hyland carry VCU past James Madison 82-81

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Nah’Shon Hyland each scored 15 points as VCU held off James Madison 82-81. VCU led by 13 points with 4:15 remaining, and Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left for a four-point lead. KeShawn Curry added 13 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had eight points and 10 assists for VCU, which won its fifth straight game. Matt Lewis had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Dukes. Michael Christmas and Jalen Hodge each had 15 points.