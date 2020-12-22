Writing off more of that 3-martini lunch is causing a stir

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stuffed into the new emergency relief package is a morsel that President Donald Trump has long had on the buffet of his economic wish list: restoring full tax breaks for restaurant business meals. But not everyone’s happy about that. Experts say it’s not much help for an industry reeling from the pandemic. And critics deride it as an insensitive “three-Martini lunch” giveaway to business. The under-the-radar provision in the bill restores the full deductions prized by business and lobbyists for fine dining and schmoozing. Some experts say it could help at least the tonier parts of the ravaged restaurant industry — eventually, when the economy recovers from the pandemic’s dislocation.