2020 Top Moments: #9 Bluefield State Expands its Athletic Program

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA)- This top moment from 2020 is sure to lead to more top moments for years to come.

Bluefield State College made the ambitious announcement earlier this year that they would be adding 12 new team sports to their athletic program. Perhaps the most notable sport making its return was football, which would be back for the Big Blue for the first time since 1980.

Bluefield State hired Tony Coaxum to spearhead the resurrected football program and is continuing to hire coaches for the additional sports they intend to add on for next year.