After months on front lines, New York EMTs receive vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of fighting the coronavirus, the Fire Department of New York is vaccinating its own members. FDNY brass gathered Wednesday at the agency’s training academy for a long-awaited rollout that was overshadowed by the death of medical dispatcher Evelyn Ford. She became the 12th member of the department to die from the coronavirus on Tuesday. The department plans to vaccinate 450 employees a day at three sites. The FDNY has been hard hit by the pandemic, with more than a third of its 17,000 members contracting COVID-19. The vaccinations aren’t mandatory but strongly encouraged, even for members who recovered from the virus.