Bluefield/Princeton Toys for Tots successful despite COVID-19

BLUEFIELD W. VA. (WVVA) - Toys for Tots in Bluefield and Princeton proved to be a success this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the organization was able to serve a little over 1,300 families this year and 2,7000 children.

Rodney Mayberry, the organizer of Bluefield Toys for Tots, said they were not sure how the fundraiser would go because of COVID-19 but it ended up being successful.

"We weren't really sure exactly how it was going to come out," said Mayberry. "On one hand we thought we'd have an overuse of applications, meaning more people would apply and we thought possibly we'd have less because people wouldn't want to get out in public and be involved and that kind of thing and chance getting COVID, but we decided to go ahead and mask up and exercise all the requirements by the state and keep our distance and do what we could to get the kids."

This year saw more applications than previous years.

Frank Brady, the Vice President and General Manager of WVVA News, said this sixteenth year of parterning with toys for tots, it was a big success that would not have been possible without the support from our sponsors and the community.

"It was a really gratifying year for us to have this come to frutition," said Brady. "[Thank you to] new sponsors this year: Aarons, and Community Connections, as well as our long time sponsor Ramey. And we really want to thank also the people at the Edgemont Baptist Church, here in Bluefield, West Virginia for making their facility available to us to be able to do what we need to do."

Safety measures were taken as mandated by the state to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. This includes a face mask requirement, spread out distribution times, frequent hand sanitizing, and other social distancing measures.