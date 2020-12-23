Closer look by Beijing at group buying and big tech

HONG KONG (AP) — China is ramping up its scrutiny of the practice of community group buying, summoning some of the nation’s largest tech companies for discussions as part of an anti-monopoly push. Community group buying allows groups of people living in the same town or region to buy groceries and other items in bulk at a discounted rate, a growing practice that is being facilitated by big tech companies. Regulators summoned six companies, including e-commerce platforms Alibaba, JD.com and gaming company Tencent, to talk about the potential ramifications of community group buying. The regulator used the meeting to warn against monopolistic practices, including price fixing and predatory pricing tactics.