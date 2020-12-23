Dallas chooses former California police chief as new top cop

DALLAS (AP) — A former California police chief will be the next leader of the Dallas police department and the Texas city’s first Hispanic chief. Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Wednesday that Eddie Garcia will replace outgoing Police Chief U. Renee Hall. Hall announced in September she would be leaving at the end of the year. Garcia retired as police chief in San Jose this year. He spent nearly three decades rising through the ranks of the California department. He will take over in Dallas as the city struggles with a rise in violent crime and dearth of trust among some Black and Latino residents.