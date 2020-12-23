Dreaming of a white Christmas? This looks like the one!

As we head into the overnight hours, cloud cover will rapidly increase and winds will stay gusty as a cold front approaches the area. Most of tonight looks dry, with lows hanging out in the 40s. After midnight, and into the early hours of Thursday, we'll start to see rain develop, becoming widespread and heavy at times after sunrise and into early Thursday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will top off around lunch-time in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

While severe weather is unlikely here, localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out, thanks to periodically heavy downpours.

By Thursday afternoon, the cold front will be departing our area, allowing for a change in wind direction out of the north and west as we head into Christmas Eve Night. By 3 or 4 PM, the far western periphery of our viewing area will start to see a change over from rain-to-snow.

Through sundown, we'll see rain gradually transition to snow for all areas, becoming heaviest and widespread overnight.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Pocahontas county: See warning here

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Raleigh and Fayette counties: See warning here

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Wyoming, McDowell, and Raleigh counties: See warning here

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Western Greenbrier county: See warning here

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, and Summers counties: See warning here

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Eastern Greenbrier, Giles, Wythe, Monroe, and Bland counties: See warning here

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Pocahontas county: See advisory here

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Pocahontas county: See advisory here

Temperatures Christmas Eve night will fall into the teens, creating widespread HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS due to snow-covered roads, flash freezing of frozen rainwater, and blowing snow/low visibility.

Lighter, scattered snow showers then look possible into Christmas Day, and highs will be COLD, only topping off the teens and 20s at best!

We'll fall again into the teens and single digits Friday night, but should dry out as we head toward the weekend. Highs should recover into the 30s by Saturday, an should be back in the 40s by Sunday.