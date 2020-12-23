Environmental groups renew legal attacks against pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is making another legal attack against the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in West Virginia and Virginia. The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the environmental groups are contesting a federal agency’s recent decision to allow the troubled project to move forward. A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order in October allowed construction of the pipeline to resume. Environmental groups have raised concerns about sedimentation and blasting that they say impacts threatened and endangered species. An official with the federal agency declined to comment because of the litigation is ongoing. Mountain Valley said in a statement that the most recent filing against the project is about stopping the pipeline, not protecting the environment.