Haskins fined, in line to start for Washington if needed

Dwayne Haskins has been handed a hefty fine for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go. The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice and is in line to play against Carolina if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake _ as long as he doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus. Coach Ron Rivera says Haskins was stripped of his captaincy.