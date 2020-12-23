Increasing clouds and gusty winds for Wednesday; rain/snow on the way for Christmas Eve

A WINTER STORM WATCH is issued to begin Thursday at 3PM and continuing until 7AM Friday for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette counties. NW Pocahontas county will begin the watch at 7PM Thursday until 1PM Friday.

A WIND ADVISORY is issued for northern and western Pocahontas counties to begin at 7AM Thursday and continue until 10PM Thursday.

Starting off with temperatures mainly in the 20s and 30s. Winds are calm to start, but increasing winds are in store for today. Fair skies to begin the day too, but our next weather maker is on the way so an increase in cloud cover is expected during this evening.

An arctic cold front is heading our way which will make us wet, windy and cold!

Tonight expect scattered rain showers to move in around midnight and continue for the first half of Thursday. Winds will increase in speed tonight with gusts hitting 30-40+ MPH. Gusty winds remain throughout the day tomorrow.

Heavy downpours are possible so the eastern half of the viewing area is under an Excessive Rainfall Outlook.

Rain will start to switch to freezing rain/ sleet and snow Thursday evening. Western counties will see the switch first. Temperatures will cool down quickly Thursday night which could warrant a flash freeze in our area. A flash freeze is where cold air moves over a wet road and turns it into ice! So slick travel is likely Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday.

We are tracking some accumulating snow for most of the area beginning Thursday night and continuing into Christmas Day. Lesser amounts will be for our eastern slopes of 1-3 inches. 2-4 inches for most of the western half. 3-6 inches pushes into Flat Top and eastern Fayette counties. 5-8 inches for western Greenbrier and NW Pocahontas counties. *This map is subject to chance with new data.*

Santa better have a heated suit on cause temperatures will fall into the teens! High temperatures on Christmas day will only be in the teens and the lower 20s. Winds will still be breezy so we have to account for our wind chill values! Feels like temperatures will read in the single digits and even below zero for some spots. We will still see some scattered snow into Friday.