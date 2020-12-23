Lee statue removed from US Capitol is now in Virginia museum

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Robert E. Lee statue that stood in the U.S. Capitol on behalf of the state of Virginia for 111 years has been taken to a museum in Richmond. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the 700-pound bronze statue of Lee arrived Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. It was removed from the U.S. Capitol early Monday. The statue likely will not be displayed for several years. Museum officials say they will strive to put the Lee statue in context by telling its story from multiple perspectives. Those include when and why it was created and when and why state leaders removed it more than a century later.