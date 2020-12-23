New York considers allowing some fans at Bills playoff game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York health commissioner is considering whether to allow 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game if all attendees are tested for the coronavirus beforehand. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a spokesperson for the Bills say nothing has been finalized yet. The playoffs begin the weekend of Jan. 9, but the date of the game isn’t set. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says he’s worried about encouraging postgame and pregame events that could cause COVID-19 spikes of their own. And the idea is getting pushback in a region hit hard by an uptick in recent months.