Novelist Yu Miri: Olympics not helping Fukushima rebuilding

TOKYO (AP) — Yu Miri, who won this year’s National Book Award for translated literature, says Tokyo’s Ueno Park, where a homeless man kills himself in her award-winning book, “Tokyo Ueno Station,” looks clean ahead of the Olympics. Still, she says, that does little to raise hope amid the coronavirus pandemic and the delayed recovery of the disaster-hit Fukushima region. She said Wednesday that disaster-hit Fukushima towns have not recovered enough and preparations for the Olympics have caused delays in their reconstruction. Her book, first published in Japan in 2014, portrays the life of the homeless man without a place to go back _ a theme for many of her works.