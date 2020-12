FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro registered 19 points and eight rebounds as George Mason narrowly beat Towson 70-65. Javon Greene added 13 points and Jamal Hartwell II chipped in 12 points for George Mason. Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers. Juwan Gray added 14 points and Zane Martin had 11 points.