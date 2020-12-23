Ohio judge pulled from cases over coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has removed a judge from two cases for failing to take proper safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Judge Mark Fleegle is a county court judge in Muskingum County in eastern Ohio. Harry Reinhart is an attorney defending clients scheduled for trial before Judge Fleegle. Reinhart filed a motion asking that the judge be removed. Reinhart alleges the judge continued to hold in-person hearings and didn’t mandate mask-wearing. The judge responded by saying he will begin requiring masks. But Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said that didn’t go far enough.